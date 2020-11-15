Police welcome the sentencing of a Liverpool teenager for burglary and theft offences

Eddine Boubir, 19, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two residential burglaries, two counts of allowing himself to be carried in a stolen motor vehicle, five counts of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of theft of a motor vehicle key and one count of aiding and abetting dangerous driving.

He also admitted a domestic assault and theft of a mobile phone and was sentenced to a total of two years and nine months.

The sentence brings the total to over 400 years in prison for burglary offences since the launch of Operation Castle.

Operation Castle was set up by Merseyside Police in February 2018 to identify the highest burglary threats, execute warrants, focus on outstanding named offenders and deter would-be offenders.

Detective Sergeant Darren Hankin, from the Operation Castle team, which targets burglars said: “Being a victim of burglary can cause a massive impact to the lives of those targeted and we’re determined to keep the positive results coming.

“We regularly act on information from those communities affected and would continue to ask people to be vigilant and report anything suspicious. We’ll act on all information provided.