Former teacher from York who indecently assaulted four children has been jailed for four years

Gabriel Uttley, 62, was convicted of seven offences of indecent assault yesterday, Friday 13 November, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, which started on 9 November.

Uttley assaulted the three boys and one girl in Wickford and the Rawreth area during a six-year period.

The offences came to light when police were contacted in January 2017.

Following a thorough investigation, Uttley was summonsed to appear at court in January this year.

The retired teacher, of Lundy Close, York, was jailed for four years. He was also made subject of a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the Sex Offenders Register, both for life.

Investigating officer DC Ian Burgess, said: “I want to thank the victims in this case for their strength in coming forward and supporting our investigation throughout.

“It has been really difficult for them having to talk about what happened to them and to give evidence in court, and I hope this sentence reassures them that Uttley has finally been brought to justice.

“I’d also like to thank the witness service volunteers at court, who give up their spare time to support victims and witnesses.

“I’d urge anyone who has been affected by this case or has been sexually abused to please report it, no matter how long ago it took place. We will take your report seriously, investigate and help ensure you receive the right support.”