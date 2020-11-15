Anthony James Davies appeared at Liverpool Crown Court where he received a five year jail sentence

Officers have welcomed the sentencing of a 28-year-old man after he was found guilty of firearms offences.

Anthony James Davies, 28, of Alfonso Road, Liverpool was charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm whilst prohibited, possession of a firearm without a certificate and possession of ammunition.

He appeared at Liverpool Crown Court where he received a five-year jail sentence for these offences.

Davies was arrested back in September after he was spotted acting suspiciously around Beatrice Street, Sefton by our Op Target officers. When officers approached him, he ran off – however, after a short chase on foot, he was caught and a bag that he had tried to get rid was recovered containing a Glock handgun, a number of bullets and a gun magazine.

“We are absolutely committed to taking guns off our streets,” said Detective Inspector Sabi Kaur of the Firearms Investigation Team “They are lethal weapons and should only be handled by people experienced and certified to have them. It is pure stupidity to be wandering the streets with a gun and I am relieved that this was recovered before it was too late.

“I hope that this sentencing of Davies opens the eyes of young people that even being caught with a gun without the right certificates can be detrimental and has the potential to result in a lengthy prison sentence as well as tears families apart and ruins any of your future prospects.”

Earlier this week, another man was charged for possession of a firearm. Anthony Foat, 29 of South Ferry Quay, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of ammunition after a warrant was conducted at his address and a gun was found and seized. Foat appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday morning (11th November) where he was remanded into custody until 30th November.

DI Kaur continued “Carrying and using a gun will always come at a cost and sadly, only last night (12th November) a 19 year old man was shot dead in Stockbridge Village. This is a tragic event and has undoubtedly shocked the whole community. We are seeing more and more people acting recklessly and gambling with their own futures by carrying and using a gun and we need to work together to educate young people of the dangers of gun crime.