Woman dies in Plaistow blaze

Three fire engines and around twenty firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at a terraced house of two floors on Humberstone Road in Plaistow.

Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus found one woman inside the house. A woman has sadly died at the scene.

Station Officer Karl Smith, who was at the scene, said: “On arrival, fire crews were faced with a well-developed fire on the ground floor of the house.

“Crews quickly extinguished the blaze but sadly one woman was declared dead at the scene.”

The Brigade was called at 11.10am and the fire was under control by 11.36am. Fire crews from Plaistow, East Ham and Stratford fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police.