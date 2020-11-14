Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire at a home on Jubilee Crescent, Gravesend. Two fire engines were sent to the incident and on arrival crews found a storage shed, used as a utility room, well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters extinguished the blaze. A man aged in his late teens experienced breathing difficulties due to the smoke and was given oxygen by the firefighters, he was then transferred into the care of SECAmb paramedics and taken to hospital. The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental. The storage shed was severely damaged by the blaze.
Man treated for smoke inhalation following house fire in Gravesend
November 14, 2020
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT
Witnesses are being sought to a serious collision in Dartford
March 15, 2020
BREAKING • SUSSEX
Two fatalities in two days on same road in Sussex
April 20, 2019
BREAKING • WEST COUNTRY
Fire crews battle large blaze at Cribbs Causesway
July 17, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Three arrested following Police drugs raid in Folkestone
December 17, 2019
BREAKING • CROYDON • LONDON
Police appeal for witnesses over Croydon attack
June 17, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Man detained by armed officers in Gravesend
October 2, 2018
BREAKING • FAREHAM
Lorry Roll Over Causes Traffic Chaos in Fareham
January 12, 2016
BREAKING • WINCHESTER
Man Stabbed in The Grounds of Winchester Cathedral
October 16, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON • TOOTING
All bets are off after fire breaks out in basement of Betfred in Tooting
November 6, 2020
BREAKING • SITTINGBOURNE
Man jailed for making threats with machete
May 31, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Lone Sailor rescued after catamaran capsizes off Eastney
April 11, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON
Three arrested over Ilford murder probe
November 28, 2019
BREAKING • HAVANT • PORTSMOUTH
Have you seen Missing Toni Lovell from Havant
June 13, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON
Police appeal after Four Murders in London
January 1, 2018
BREAKING • NORTH WEST
HM Prison Hull on Lockdown after Staff Attacked by Transferred Inmates
December 18, 2016
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Police confirm Missing Gosport Woman Joyce has been Found
August 6, 2016
BREAKING • SURREY
Have you seen Sivaram Yogeswaran?
October 6, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Council ban on feeding pigeons in Waterlooville
March 22, 2018
BREAKING • NEW FOREST
Wanted Sex Offender Caught by Cops in Southampton
October 22, 2016
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Fire Crews Called to Old Castle Works on Wroxhall
July 27, 2016
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • KENT • YOUR AREA
Atmospheric conditions affect Freeview across the UK
December 30, 2019
BREAKING • MIDLANDS
Student medic killed in 999 call in West Midlands
July 3, 2019
BREAKING • UK
Large fire breaks out at the Thornes Park Stadium in Wakefield
February 26, 2020
BREAKING • NEW FOREST
Pensioner Robbed of 5k Rolex Watch and Lighter as he sat on Bench
October 21, 2016
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Two escape serious injury following Brading Crash
February 6, 2017
BREAKING • LAWLESS BRITAIN • LONDON
Murder probe launched in London
January 11, 2019
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Race attack outside Tesco Express
March 29, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
20K reward offered in Seun McMillan murder
May 2, 2018
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Second man jailed after knife threats outside Maidstone bar
January 19, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Chinese caught in Undercover Police sting
August 18, 2017
BREAKING • KENT
Fire crew cut free driver in Folkstone
June 5, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Man Charged with GBH following Muswell Hill attack
November 1, 2019
BREAKING • ESSEX • LOUGHTON
Man treated for life-changing injuries after M11 collision
August 9, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Woman Dies after falling from Third Floor Window in Southsea
February 13, 2017
BREAKING • COVID19 • LEWISHAM • LONDON
Low life scum target Pensioner in Corona testing scam
March 17, 2020
BREAKING • DORSET
Police find clothing of missing Swanage Teen Gaia Pope
November 16, 2017
BREAKING • SUSSEX
Major Search after Light Aircraft Ditches in Sea near Rye
August 6, 2016
BREAKING • NEW FOREST • SOUTHAMPTON
A31 Reopened after six hour Closure and Massive Delays
August 23, 2016
BREAKING • COVID19
“Dad’s Army of busybodies” will be expected to break groups up
September 12, 2020
BREAKING • COVID19
Police could have COVID-19 details passed to them
October 17, 2020
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Pensioner knocked from his bike in Petersfield Hit and Run
August 30, 2018
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • KENT
Valley Road Fawkham in lockdown after remains are found
November 28, 2019
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • NEW FOREST
Have you seen missing Ashley Man Paul Borley
March 15, 2017
BREAKING • DORSET • LATEST NEWS
Teenager arrested over Bournemouth Shop Stabbing
March 21, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON
Fire crews called to Wormwood Scrubs Prison
May 15, 2020