Man treated for smoke inhalation following house fire in Gravesend

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire at a home on Jubilee Crescent, Gravesend. Two fire engines were sent to the incident and on arrival crews found a storage shed, used as a utility room, well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters extinguished the blaze. A man aged in his late teens experienced breathing difficulties due to the smoke and was given oxygen by the firefighters, he was then transferred into the care of SECAmb paramedics and taken to hospital. The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental. The storage shed was severely damaged by the blaze.