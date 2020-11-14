Eight Fire crews have been called to tackle the blaze in Slough

Fire crews from Slough, Langley, Maidenhead, Windsor, Buckinghamshire and London have all been called to a fire that that broken out in The Grove area of Slough.

Crews from Royal Berkshire were scrambled and then called on the assistant from London and Buckinghamshire to support them in tackling a blaze at Exton Apartments.

Eight fire appliances and forty firefighters and officers are at the incident, that broke out just before 8pm on Saturday.

The Grove has been closed in both directions.

More to follow