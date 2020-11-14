BREAKING GRAVESEND KENT

Eight Fire crews have been called to tackle the blaze in Slough

November 14, 2020
1 Min Read

Fire crews from  Slough, Langley, Maidenhead, Windsor, Buckinghamshire and London have all been called to a fire that that broken out in The Grove area of Slough.

 

Crews from Royal Berkshire were scrambled and then called on the assistant from London and Buckinghamshire to support them in tackling a blaze at  Exton Apartments.

Eight fire appliances and forty firefighters and officers are at the incident, that broke out just before 8pm on Saturday.

 

The Grove has been closed in both directions.

 

More to follow

 

 

 

 

 

