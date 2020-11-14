Police in Essex warn the public to stay way from unauthorised music event in the Chelmsford

Police in Essex says have been made aware of plans for an unauthorised music event in the Chelmsford district today, Saturday 14 November, and are urging people not to attend.

Police threaten roadblocks and vow to seize music equipment as they warn revellers planning to go to Soul Sure event

Officers have issued warnings to the organisers of the event about the legislation around large gatherings and the risks of further spreading Covid-19.

Anyone who organises illegal raves and unlicensed music events could face prosecution and our aim is always to engage with people early to end such events at the earliest possible opportunity before there is any need for enforcement.

Where necessary, they have powers to seize equipment, put dispersal orders in place, or set up road-blocks to prevent any more people attending.

Detective Chief Inspector Lewis Basford said: “We are concerned for the safety of anyone planning to attend this unauthorised event and the impact it will have on the wider public should it go ahead.

“The legislation is in place for a reason, to help stop the spread of the virus and to keep people safe.

“Unauthorised events involving large groups of people pose a real risk to those attending.

“We also know that such events are often frequented by people who look to cause trouble for the sake of it, which will ruin the good time of anyone there.”

“I’d urge anyone thinking of going to think again.”