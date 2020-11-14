M3 Motorway closed following life changing collision

Motorists face hours of delays and are currently stuck on the M3 Northbound following a life-changing collision that has taken place this evening.

Emergency services are on scene and Police are expected to be diverting vehicles back to re exit the slip road.

Avoid surrounding routes if possible. The M3 motorway is expected to remain closed for some time.

Emergency services are urging motorists to slow down after a number of collisions following vehicles aquaplaning.