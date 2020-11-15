An East European gang had taken over a hotel in North Blackpool and have been seen in possession of machetes. An emergency warrant was obtained and executed with the Blackpool Task Force where a large cannabis factory has been discovered. This has dismantled and disposed of. Machetes have also been discovered hidden outside which have been seized. Police say there is not believed to be any risk to the general public and the investigation is on going. Anyone with any information can contact PC Pepper via [email protected] or via Crimestoppers.
Police raid Blackpool hotel after reports of machetes and a drug factory
November 15, 2020
1 Min Read
You may also like
GOSPORT • LATEST NEWS
Woman arrested after multiple burglary in Gosport
April 25, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON • TOWER HAMLETS
Teenager attacked in suspected acid attack in East London
August 29, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON • SOUTHWARK
Southwark man found guilty of Elephant and castle murder
September 14, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Can you help us find 12-year-old missing Amira Powell?
February 25, 2017
BREAKING • DOVER • KENT
NCA swoop on Dover and arrest two
March 5, 2020
LONDON • MISSING
Appeal to find missing vulnerable man from Tottenham
April 23, 2018
BREAKING • SOUTH WEST
Man Jailed after Pedo sting in Bath
May 8, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON • SURREY
Murder investigation launched after missing woman found dead
March 7, 2019
ISLE OF WIGHT
Mayday Call sparks Cowes Lifeboat Launch
March 27, 2016
BREAKING • BROMLEY • ESSEX • LONDON
Emergency services have bene called to a car ablaze on the A2 near Lydden Lights
October 14, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Murder probe launched after body of woman found in Deptford
October 24, 2019
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Teenager taken ill in Milton Keynes sadly dies
July 23, 2018
BREAKING
Bethnal Green Fire
June 24, 2017
BREAKING
Signalling fault in East Croydon has resulted in chaos for commuters
December 18, 2019
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • LONDON
Police arrest man over London Terror offences
March 5, 2019
BREAKING • ESSEX
Paedophile couple jailed for a total of more than 21 years
December 14, 2019
BREAKING • SURREY
Overturned vehicle blocking Junction of M25 in SURREY
May 21, 2018
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • WINCHESTER
M3 closed in Both Directions near Winchester
April 8, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Teenage girls sexually attacked on buses
May 22, 2018
GOSPORT
Street Robbery Gang With Knife Target Man in Gosport
March 4, 2016
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Fans ‘Thumbs Up’ For Four Team Tournament
February 5, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Ramsgate man jailed over shop attack
March 10, 2020
BREAKING • SURREY
Four Arrested and Weapon Recovered in Park Barn Guildford
December 10, 2016
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • HYTHE • SOUTHAMPTON
First Picture of Southampton Murder mum Chelsea Cuthburtson
July 15, 2020
KENT • LATEST NEWS
Two Arrested following Tesco Burglary
May 15, 2018
KENT • LATEST NEWS
Witnesses sought to Herne Bay burglary
August 22, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON • TOTTENHAM
Rescue operation after person goes into the River Lea in Tottenham
October 7, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Two arrested over Terror Offences
November 12, 2019
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • SOUTHAMPTON
Rescue Operation to Pull Man from a Canoe Stuck in the Mud
March 25, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON • WANDSWORTH
No arrests after man is stabbed in Wandsworth
September 7, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
M20 Closed following Fatal collision leaving hundreds trapped for hours
September 22, 2019
KENT • MISSING
Have you seen missing Kent Man Guy Berry
April 15, 2018
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • NEW MILTON
Man arrested following burglary at New Milton water tower
October 23, 2020
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
Windows Smashed at Oakley Church near Basingstoke
October 7, 2016
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Teenagers cowardly attack 14 year old at Firework display
October 30, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • RAMSGATE
Information is sought by detectives investigating an attempted burglary in Ramsgate.
September 11, 2020