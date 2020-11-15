Police raid Blackpool hotel after reports of machetes and a drug factory

An East European gang had taken over a hotel in North Blackpool and have been seen in possession of machetes. An emergency warrant was obtained and executed with the Blackpool Task Force where a large cannabis factory has been discovered. This has dismantled and disposed of. Machetes have also been discovered hidden outside which have been seized. Police say there is not believed to be any risk to the general public and the investigation is on going. Anyone with any information can contact PC Pepper via [email protected] or via Crimestoppers.