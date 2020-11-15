Fire crews from Kent Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene of a house fire in Charing. Five fire engines and a height vehicle were initially sent to the incident in Downs Way to tackle the blaze. It’s believed the fire started in one of the upstairs bedrooms of the two storey home and spread to the roof, which has collapsed. Everyone living in the property has been accounted for, and one woman in her early forties experienced smoke inhalation and was placed in the care of SECAmb paramedics. Firefighters are working hard to tackle the blaze in difficult weather conditions. The cause of the fire isn’t yet known.
Woman treated at scene of Charing house blaze
November 15, 2020
1 Min Read
You may also like
ASHFORD • BREAKING • KENT
UPDATED :Air ambulance called to serious collision in Ashford
August 2, 2020
BREAKING
Storm Hits Central Poland in the Village Dobre,Poland
August 11, 2017
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Murder investigation launched in Maidstone
February 10, 2019
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES • SURREY
Addlestone Man Jailed for 13 Years for Rape By Reading Crown Court
November 6, 2017
BREAKING • COVID19
Regulator approves first Ventilator Challenge device
April 16, 2020
CANTERBURY • KENT • LATEST NEWS
Witness appeal following Canterbury city centre assault
February 14, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • MARGATE
Man had metal pole smashed around his head in Margate
November 17, 2019
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • HAMPSHIRE • PORTSMOUTH
Serial Love rat wanted by Police in Portsmouth
October 27, 2019
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING • SURREY
Steven Brown Stalker Jailed after using GPS to track Partner
November 22, 2016
BREAKING
Hurricane Pulls Saharan Sand into the Atmosphere
October 16, 2017
BREAKING • Rugby • WARWICKSHIRE
Teen Paul Dunleavy has been jailed for right wing terrorism offences
November 7, 2020
BREAKING • GOSPORT • HAMPSHIRE • LATEST NEWS
Fire Crews called to Gosport Property Fire
April 27, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON
CCTV released in respect of Newham stabbing
July 15, 2019
BREAKING • GRAVESEND • KENT
A2 closed following Multi vehicle collision
September 9, 2020
BREAKING • ILFORD • LONDON
Fire crews from London and Essex called to Procter and Gamble
April 5, 2020
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE
Transformation nearly completed in East Cowes
February 9, 2019
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Police want to trace Anti social Motorcyclists
April 20, 2016
BREAKING • KENT
Bus crashes into 15 parked Cars in Dartford
May 29, 2018
ISLE OF WIGHT
Hoegh Osaka Grounding Blamed on Shortcuts
March 16, 2016
BERKSHIRE • BREAKING • READING
A boy, aged 17, from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
September 20, 2020
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • LONDON
Seven Dead after new wave of terror attacks in London
June 4, 2017
BREAKING • CRANBROOK • KENT
HGV driver escapes serious injury after Hawkhurst collision
November 9, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Fire Cuts debated at Portsmouth City Council Meeting
February 10, 2016
BREAKING • COVID19
CMA provisionally clears Amazon’s investment in Deliveroo
April 17, 2020
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • MISSING • SOUTHAMPTON
Can you help us find missing Lee Rowe?
November 28, 2019
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • PORTSMOUTH
Police hunt racist in Portsmouth after Man attacked
March 8, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON • LUTON • MISSING
Eunique Dominique was reported #missing from #Luton
August 16, 2020
BREAKING
Body of Andrew Southworth found dead in Wargrave
June 20, 2019
BREAKING • GRAVESEND • KENT • MISSING
Helicopter called in to search for missing man from Gravesend
July 30, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • MISSING
Let’s help find missing Folkestone man Robert Tappenden
November 5, 2019
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Armed gang jailed for thirty years
April 25, 2018
BREAKING • KENT • WHITSTABLE
HART team called to Whitstable beach incident
May 16, 2020
BREAKING • ENFIELD • ESSEX
Appeal launched following fatal collision in Enfield
October 5, 2019
BREAKING • GOSPORT • HAMPSHIRE
Can you help us find a missing man from Gosport?
August 19, 2020
BREAKING
Should Motorists be fined for abusing Parent and Baby Spaces..?
September 3, 2017
BREAKING • KENT
Flood Alert Tidal Medway, Medway estuary and Isle of Grain
October 27, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • NEW MILTON • SOUTHAMPTON
Police appeal for help in finding missing New Milton Teen
September 15, 2020
BREAKING
Essex Police crack down on Covidiots
April 26, 2020
BREAKING • HACKNEY • LONDON
Met PC sacked after testing positive for cocaine
October 16, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Pug and owner rescued from the water near Larkfield
February 5, 2020
BREAKING • SUSSEX
Police seek witnesses to indecent exposure, Chichester
July 5, 2017
BREAKING • ISLINGTON
Probe launched after Stabbing in Islington
June 22, 2019
BREAKING
Filming of Howard’s End :Matthew Macfadyen
May 8, 2017
Horse Racing • LATEST NEWS
How does betting on horses online compare with the real thing
November 3, 2020
Angmering • BREAKING • SUSSEX
Arrests made after £500,000 Drugs bust in Angmering
November 12, 2020
BREAKING • DORSET
Police and Paramedics called to suspected Stabbing at Asda in Poole
February 23, 2020