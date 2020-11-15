Woman treated at scene of Charing house blaze

Fire crews from Kent Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene of a house fire in Charing. Five fire engines and a height vehicle were initially sent to the incident in Downs Way to tackle the blaze. It’s believed the fire started in one of the upstairs bedrooms of the two storey home and spread to the roof, which has collapsed. Everyone living in the property has been accounted for, and one woman in her early forties experienced smoke inhalation and was placed in the care of SECAmb paramedics. Firefighters are working hard to tackle the blaze in difficult weather conditions. The cause of the fire isn’t yet known.