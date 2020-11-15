Officers searching for a missing Newcastle man have sadly found a body



Yesterday, Edwin Jones, 60, was reported as missing after he was last seen leaving an address on Jenifer Grove, Heaton.



An investigation was launched to locate Edwin. However, sadly last night officers located a body of a male in the Coach Lane area of Newcastle.



Formal identification has yet to take place but it is believed to be that of Edwin. His family are being supported by specially-train ed family liaison officers at this time. They have requested that their privacy is respected.



This is an incredibly sad conclusion to this investigation and our thoughts go out to Edwin’s family. We will continue to offer them any support they need at this time.



Police involved in the search would like to thank members of the public who helped to share the appeal.



Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the death, but at this stage there is not believed to be any third party involvement.