TV Star Des O Connor has died aged 88

November 15, 2020
Tv Legend Des O’Connor has died at the age of 88, his agent has sadly revealed. In a short statement released on behalf of the family: “It is with great sorrow that I confirm that Des O’Connor passed away yesterday (Saturday 14 November). “He had been admitted to hospital just over a week ago, following a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire. 

