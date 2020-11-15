Tv Legend Des O’Connor has died at the age of 88, his agent has sadly revealed. In a short statement released on behalf of the family: “It is with great sorrow that I confirm that Des O’Connor passed away yesterday (Saturday 14 November). “He had been admitted to hospital just over a week ago, following a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire.
TV Star Des O Connor has died aged 88
November 15, 2020
1 Min Read
You may also like
AYLESBURY • BREAKING
Police find body of missing Arron Searle
June 30, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Girlfriend Beater jailed for Seven years after Wicked attack
August 4, 2018
BREAKING • HAVANT
Help Find Missing Leigh Park Teenager Destiny Parker
July 7, 2016
BREAKING • DORSET
Fire Rips through Christchurch Property
December 3, 2016
LATEST NEWS • NEW FOREST
Two teenagers jailed for New Forest Burglaries
August 17, 2018
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Drivers Stuck In Flash Flooding In Southampton
June 16, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON • SURREY
Police officers pull woman from River Thames
April 14, 2018
BREAKING • FAREHAM
Can you Help find missing 72-year-old Marjorie Jones from Stubbington
September 24, 2016
BREAKING • KENT
Streets in Ramsgate closed as a precaution
January 14, 2019
BREAKING • CHELMSFORD • ESSEX
Police in Essex have closed the A12 in Essex due to flooding
November 15, 2020
BREAKING • MEDWAY
Man charged with Strood shop robbery
June 21, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON • WEMBLEY
UPDATEDMan left with critical injuries after late night attack in Wembley
January 20, 2020
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS
£700,000 funds up for grabs
June 15, 2018
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Coastguard teams called to Compton Beach
April 20, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Man Seriously injured after being attacked by a mob in Cowplain
November 21, 2016
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • GILLINGHAM • KENT
First Picture of Gillingham Fatal Knife attack Victim “Tony”
December 22, 2019
BREAKING • FAREHAM
Dozy Fly Tippers Caught Red Handed in Fareham
December 18, 2015
BREAKING • LONDON
Manhunt launched after woman found dead in Bromley
May 23, 2018
BREAKING • CROYDON • LONDON
Alan Mackey Serial rapist found guilty
December 16, 2019
BREAKING • CAMDEN • LONDON
Police are on scene dispersing the crowd
October 17, 2020
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
Police Close M4 Eastbound Following Fatal Collision near Reading
October 11, 2016
KENT • LATEST NEWS
Driver pulled from car and assaulted at roadside
August 28, 2018
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Police close A303 near Andover following a Serious Incident
September 16, 2016
Fashion • Food • Mobile • Travel
Trump Attends the Return of the Remains of the Navy SEAL Who Died in Yemen
September 16, 2020
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Police find Body at Cowes Property on the Isle Wight
March 10, 2018
BREAKING • COVID19
The pandemic put unprecedented pressure on police forces’ resources
October 10, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • MEDWAY
Medway drugs warrant leads to seizure of large haul of cash and Class A Drugs
February 5, 2020
BREAKING
A Woman has died after being found on the carriageway on the M27.
December 15, 2015
HACKNEY • LONDON • MISSING
Police are concerned for Skye Johnson who’s missing from Hackney
April 25, 2020
BREAKING • HACKNEY • LONDON
Three people stabbed in Hackney
December 30, 2019
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Have you seen Missing Laura Rodham from Southampton
December 14, 2016
BREAKING • MIDDLESEX
Woman left critical following Ruislip collision
March 17, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Mindless Vandals Attack Newport Cash Machine
February 12, 2018
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Another day and an other shop breaking Southsea
August 28, 2017
BREAKING • FAREHAM • PORTSMOUTH
Three Fire Crews Mobilsed to House fire near Fareham
April 30, 2018
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • SOUTHAMPTON • YOUR AREA
Southampton Park sealed off following Stabbing
March 11, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON
Southall Street in Lockdown following Fatal Shooting
November 11, 2017
BREAKING • KENT
More charges over hospital cable theft
April 6, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • TONBRIDGE
Attempted murder investigation launched in Tonbridge
March 11, 2020
BREAKING • CROYDON
Six jailed for total of Seventy Seven years
May 30, 2019
BREAKING • NEW FOREST
Blaze rips through vehicles and workshop in Cadnam
May 12, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Ninth arrests over Stamford Hill Murder
March 28, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • TUNBRIDGE WELLS
Fatal collision involving Audi Q7 near Tunbridge Wells
July 27, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SUSSEX
HGV Driver Freed After Being Trapped for Four Hours in Overturned Lorry
September 26, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON
Man jailed over teenager bus sex attack
March 29, 2019
BREAKING • SOUTHWARK
Man arrested after eight year goes missing
June 17, 2019
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Family Cut from Car after three Vehicle Crash on M27 near Hamble
December 28, 2016
BREAKING • DOVER • KENT
Police have charged two after cash seizure at Port of Dover
October 31, 2020