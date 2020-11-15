The M2 westbound between J5 and J4 has been closed near Sittingbourne due to heavy flooding across all lanes of the carriageway

.

Emergency services including Kent Police are in attendance. Highways England has resources deployed to assist.

Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time.

Diversion route details and guidance is as follows;

London bound road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol leaving the M2 at J5 onto the A249 southbound. Continue until Junction J7 of the M20. Enter the M20 London Bound continuing until J4. Take the exit to A228 (north) continuing to J2 of the M2 to resume