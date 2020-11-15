Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an incident closed the M3 near Winchester yesterday evening – can you help?

Officers investigating a serious assault and collision on the M3 motorway, which left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred at 4.06pm yesterday, 14 November, on the M3 Northbound slip-road at Junction 11 leading towards Winchester.

A man was seriously assaulted on the carriageway and had fled the scene to evade further injury.

A 59-year-old man from Southampton was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries and has since been discharged after treatment.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man from Winchester, was seen on the hatched markings and was subsequently involved in a collision with a vehicle. He was taken to Southampton General Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The M3 motorway was closed for several hours to allow officers to investigate the circumstances of the incident and was subsequently re-opened at around 11.30pm.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who may have information which will help aid the investigation as they begin to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.

Were you on the M3 at the time? Perhaps you have dash-cam footage of the assault or of the vehicle prior to the collision?

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101, quoting reference 44200441727.