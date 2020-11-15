Police are investigating after a Welsh Ambulance service vehicle was stolen from Green Lane in Deeside

The ambulance was taken on Saturday 14th November 2020 at 10pm.
Following the theft, the stolen Ambulance was located a short time after in Dee View Crescent abandoned with damage caused.
As a result, this has left the Ambulance service with one less emergency resource and ultimately putting people’s lives in danger.
North Wales Police are appealing to the public for any information with regards to who is responsible.
Anyone that has information police contact police on 101 or via the webchat service quoting the reference number Y167716