Over 100 Firefighters have been called to a council depot ablaze in Weymouth that has caused over £1 million in damage

Fifteen fire appliances and nearly one hundred fighters and officers are involved in the significant incident that broke out on Sunday afternoon.

Crews from across Wiltshire Dorset and Hampshire have been scrambled to the Chickerell council deport on Putton Lane in Weymouth.

Local residents have reported that a number of gas bottles have been heard exploding with the yard. A large cordon has been put in and a number of surrounding roads have been closed.

It is currently unclear if properties within a 100-metre radius of the blaze will have to be evacuated.

Hundreds of Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused to a number of refuse lorries that have been caught in the path of the blaze. the average cost of a specialist build of a refuse truck is over £500,000

Wiltshire and Dorset Fire and rescue have been approached for comment

More to follow