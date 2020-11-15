This was an exceptionally violent and unprovoked attack. The victim has been left needing surgery after four man attack in Borough Green

Detectives are appealing for information about a serious assault in Borough Green which left a victim with a broken nose, a suspected fractured jaw and severe bruising to his body.

Four men assaulted the victim on Maidstone Road in Borough Green, near the junction with Griggs Way, at around 10pm on Saturday, 7 November 2020.

The third man was white, of large build, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and tanned. He was wearing a black balaclava, a black top, dark coloured bottoms and motorcycle gloves with armoured knuckles.

The first suspect was white and is described as being of small build, wearing blue tracksuit bottoms, blue Nike tracksuit top, white trainers. His ear length brown hair was parted in the centre.

The second suspect was white and of thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, black gloves, grey tracksuit bottoms, black socks and grey trainers.

The last suspect was of thin build. He was wearing a grey tracksuit top with the hood up and grey tracksuit bottoms.

PC Jacob Chaplin, from Kent Police, said: ‘This was an exceptionally violent and unprovoked attack. The victim has been left needing surgery from his injuries, which were inflicted in just a matter of seconds, and we would urge anyone who has information about the assault to come forward.’

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kent Police on 101, quoting reference 07-1450. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via this link.