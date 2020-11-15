An investigation has been launched following a double fatal collision. Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision which happened on the A4421 road, near Newton Purcell.

At around 8.45pm on Saturday (14/11), a black Vauxhall Insignia was travelling in the direction of Bicester, when it was involved in a collision with a bus that was travelling in the opposite direction.

Tragically, the driver of the Vauxhall, a 42-year-old man, and front seat passenger of the same vehicle, a 34-year-old woman, both died at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The road was closed while officers investigated the incident, but it has now re-opened

The bus driver sustained minor injuries.

Investigating officer, PC Neil Bowker, of Bicester Howes Lane police station, said: “This was a tragic incident during which two people sadly died at the scene.

“I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“I would appeal to any other motorists who used the A4421 road at the time of this incident, to please get in touch with us if they believe they have information that could help.

“Also, anyone with access to a dash-cam would also be asked to review the footage, to check if anything significant was captured on it.

“If you can help, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43200376742.”