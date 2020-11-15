Man remains in hospital after stabbing attack in Mitcham

Police were called to reports of a fight at 1.52pm on Sunday on November 15th. Officers and LAS arrived at Octavia Close, Mitcham to find a male with a stab wound to the leg. He’s being treated in a South London Hospital. His injuries are not life changing/threatening. No arrests have been made. As a result of this incident, a Section 60 for the wards of Ravensbury, Cricket Green, Wandle Valley and St Helier has been authorised. This will run from 3pm today until 5am on the 16th November 2020. The investigation is continuing.