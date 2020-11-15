Fire crews called to cell a blaze at HMP Pentonville Prison in North London

An inmate at Pentonville Prison that holds up to 1,215 has set fire to his cell.

Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade were called by staff at the Victorian-built prison on Caledonian Road in Islington after the fire broke out within a cell on “A wing”

Fire crews were scrambled just after 6.37pm on Sunday evening (November 15th)

Prison Staff within the jail attempted to tackle the blaze in an attempt to extinguish the flames before the arrival of the fire service.