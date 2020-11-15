A 27-year-old Sheffield woman has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after admitting sexual offences against children

Kirsty Jubb, formerly of Walkey Road, Sheffield, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court to be sentenced, after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual communication with a child at an earlier hearing.

The court heard how Jubb groomed two boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, over a period of months sending explicit text messages to them both.

One of the boys was then subjected to multiple sexual assaults.

Investigating officer, Temporary Detective Sergeant Lee Atkins, said: “Jubb manipulated and groomed her victims, sending them sexual and explicit messages. When Jubb was arrested and her phone was seized, we found evidence of thousands of messages.

“Jubb also sexually assaulted one of the victims. Both boys have shown exceptional bravery and strength in talking to police officers about Jubb’s offending and I am grateful to them and their families for the support given to our investigation.

“Jubb is now facing a custodial sentence for her crimes and I hope her victims are able to now begin to move forward and recover from this undoubtedly traumatic and upsetting time in their young lives.”