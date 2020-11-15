North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information from the public after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted at the sports field at Wheldrake Recreation Centre, Broad Highway in Wheldrake, York around 3.15am this morning (Sunday 15 November).

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area of the sports fields or surrounding streets between 2am to 4,30am this morning (15 Nov) and who may have information or dashcam footage which could assist the investigation

A scene guard is currently in place and enquiries are ongoing.