A woman has been reported for summons following a protest in Brighton that was attended by more than 200 people

The 34-year-old local woman has been reported in relation to a breach of Regulation 10 of The Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020, namely for organising a gathering of more than 30 people.

It follows an investigation into the organised event, and should any further offences be identified, we will act upon these.

We’d like to remind the public that we will continue to engage, explain and encourage people to follow the government guidelines on Coronavirus, and enforcement action will be taken if necessary.