Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was robbed at knife-point on Petersfield Road in Havant

The victim – a 16-year-old boy from Havant – was walking along Petersfield Road at around 7.30pm on Saturday 14 November when a silver Peugeot pulled up alongside him. Three men have then exited the vehicle and approached the victim and robbed him at knife-point demanding his coat and baseball cap just outside of Solent Used Car Centre.

The suspects then fled the scene towards Havant town centre.

Officers investigating have made a number of enquiries and are now asking for your help.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened? Or perhaps you have dash-cam footage of the incident?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44200441948.