A post mortem examination has established there was no third-party involvement in the death of a man in Harlow

Police were called around 7.15am on Thursday 12 November, with concerns for the welfare of a 53-year-old man in Eastgate.

Officers went to check on the man, but sadly he had died.

Following a post mortem examination, the cause of his death remains unknown but it has been established that there was no third party involvement.

We are not looking for anyone in relation to his death and a file will be prepared for the coroner.