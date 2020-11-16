Fire crews called to Controversial Broke Hill Golf Club in Halstead after early morning a blaze breaks out

Fire crews from Kent and London Fire have been called to the controversial site on Sevenoaks Road near that vowed never to open again back in 2019.

Four fire appliances from Dartford, Sevenoaks and Larkfield and a water carrier were scrambled to the incident just before 7am on Monday.

Fire crews from Kent called on the assistance of London to assist in stopping the blaze from spreading and developing.

It’s understood that crews are tackling a blaze in the clubhouse.

Both London and Kent Fire and Rescue have been approached for comment. The cause of the blaze is unknown and said to be under investigation.

More to follow