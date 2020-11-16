UPDTED:Fire crews called to Controversial Broke Hill Golf Club in Halstead after early morning a blaze completely destroys clubhouse

Fire crews from Kent and London Fire have been called to the controversial site on Sevenoaks Road near that vowed never to open again back in 2019.

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze which has devastated the golf club as fire has ripped through the entire clubhouse, completely destroying the building.

Four fire appliances from Dartford, Sevenoaks and Larkfield and a water carrier were scrambled to the incident just before 6am on Monday.

There were no reports of any injuries,

Fire crews from Kent called on the assistance of London to assist in stopping the blaze from spreading and developing sadly the fire took hold. London Fire sent an aerial ladder platform from Forestgate to assist.

Fire Fighters have been working tirelessly from early hours of Monday to try and contain the fire but unfortunately, despite every effort, they have been unable to save the building

A Crime scene is now in place as Fire investigators and officers from Kent investigate the cause of the blaze that is now being treated as doutful.

Fire crews are likely to remain on-site for most of the day. A building surveyor has also been called due to the condition of the roof that is understood to be on the verge of collapse

Both London and Kent Fire and Rescue have been approached for comment. The cause of the blaze is unknown and said to be under investigation.

More to follow