Dashcam footage and witnesses are being sought by officers investigating a report of dangerous driving and three collisions in Maidstone

The offences happened at 5.50pm on Saturday 3 October 2020 after a black BMW 520 failed to stop for officers in Royal Engineers’ Road.

The BMW is alleged to have travelled through a red traffic signal, where it was involved in a collision with two other cars, before driving at speed towards Aylesford.

Turning into Forstal Road, the BMW left the carriageway and collided with a sign and a fence at the junction with Lock Lane. The occupants left the scene on foot prior to the arrival of police patrols.

Two men from Maidstone, aged 21 and 22, were arrested in connection with the incident and later released pending further investigation. Officers also interviewed a 21-year-old man from Maidstone under caution, who remains under investigation.

Investigating officer, PC Lucy Edworthy said: ‘Whilst we have arrested two suspects and interviewed a third, we are appealing for witnesses to contact the us. This includes two pedestrians who were walking close to the scene of the collision in Forstal Road.

‘In addition, motorists with dashcam who were in the area are asked to check for footage that may assist the investigation.’

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to the police should call 01622 604100, quoting reference 3-1015.