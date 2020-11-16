LIVE UPDATES:A man has pleaded guilty to the Manslaughter of a Sixteen Year old schoolgirl Louise Smith

As the trial of a man accused of murdering a 16-year-old schoolgirl Louise Smith, as today began at Winchester Crown Court.

Shane Lee Mays, 30 of Somborne Drive in Havant is accused of killing Louise after her body was discovered in the Havant Thicket woodland on the 21st May, following an extensive search of the area after she was last seen on the 8th of May this year.

James Newton-Price QC for the prosecution at a previous hearing on October 15th told the court that the case concerns the murder of Louise Smith, a 16-year-old girl whose body was discovered in Havant woodland.

Live Updates from Winchester Crown Court

12.24 The Jury are due to be sworn in shortly 12.24 The trial will continue despite May’s plea to Manslaughter, the trial will be overseen by the Honorable Justice May DBE. 12.24 May has pleaded guilty to Manslaughter of Louise ahead of the trial in Winchester Crown Court this morning.

Mays previously pleaded not guilty to murder and a trial date was set for today, and the trial is expected to last four weeks.

Louise’s family are here at Winchester Crown Court in a bid to finally get justice for her murder.

Louise captured the community’s hearts in May this year after being reported missing, sparking a wide police search around the area. Louise’s funeral attracted thousands to pay a final farewell to the much-loved teenager.

Louise’s mum Rebbecca Cooper previously told said: “Louise was very loved by me, both her dad’s, her nan and grandad, all her aunties uncles’ cousins and family, friends, teachers, and people who didn’t know her, she will be very missed by all”.