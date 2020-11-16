Produced by Moderna, in collaboration with the US government’s “Operation Warp Speed”, the vaccine has also been shown to last for up to 30 days in household fridges and at room temperature for up to 12 hours. It also remains stable at -20C, equal to most household or medical freezers, for up to six months.
A US-developed vaccine has been shown to be 94.5% effective at protecting people from COVID-19, according to interim results
November 16, 2020
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Man charged following aggravated burglary in Shanklin
October 7, 2017
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Fire at Portsmouth Dockyard Now out
July 31, 2017
BREAKING • ILFORD • LONDON
Police investigating the murder of two children have arrested a man
April 29, 2020
PORTSMOUTH
Portsmouth Housing Delivery Figures on the up
March 8, 2016
BARNET • BREAKING • LONDON
The victim of a fatal stabbing in Barnet has been named
September 8, 2020
BARNET • HARROW • LONDON • MISSING
Police are concerned for the safety of 15 yearr old Zaki Mohamud
November 6, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Probe launched after unexplained death in Twickenham
October 11, 2019
BREAKING • COVID19 • EAST MIDLANDS • LEICESTER
Police carry out spot checks on travellers returning to the UK
September 14, 2020
BREAKING • SURREY
Man hunt to trace failing to stop driver
July 21, 2018
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Don’t Get Caught out by Sarah Text Message
August 23, 2017
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Woman racially abused in Eastleigh
July 30, 2017
BREAKING • KENT • SUSSEX
Driver from stolen vehicle makes off from Police in Kent
August 5, 2020
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Multi Vehicle Collision in Newport Isle of Wight
April 5, 2016
BREAKING
Flybe Confirm New Route from Southampton Airport to Lyon
February 12, 2016
BREAKING • KENT
Woman extricated from Collision near Maidstone
March 8, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Nine people charged with fraud offences involving £1.3million
August 31, 2018
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • LONDON
Major Search for missing six year old in stolen car
May 16, 2017
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS
BBC Unveil New Sir David Attenborough Series
February 21, 2018
A34 • BREAKING • EAST ILSLEY
The driver, a 27-year-old man, sadly died at the scene on the A34
October 3, 2020
BREAKING
Man stabbed multiple times at Camden Town
May 2, 2019
ASHFORD • BREAKING • KENT
It was a drive in instead of a drive through Mcdonalds in Ashford
July 31, 2020
BREAKING
Highs of 32 in London and the South today
July 8, 2018
BREAKING • KENT • MARGATE
Armed Police response sent to shots fired on travellers site in Margate
August 18, 2020
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SOUTHAMPTON
Rapist found guilty of Southampton Riverside Park attack
December 11, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Three vehicles turn into fireball on the M2 in Kent
April 4, 2019
KENT • LATEST NEWS
Did you witnesses an Assault in Minster
August 14, 2018
BREAKING • COLINDALE • LONDON
Three males have been charged with the murder of Anthony Adekola in Colindale
September 13, 2020
BREAKING
Dover Church remains on lockdown following early morning attack
November 9, 2019
BREAKING • SURREY
M25 motorway closed after woman is involved in a hit and run
February 29, 2020
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Two Men attacked and Hospitalized after Street Robbery in Reading
December 24, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON
Man seriously assaulted in London
May 19, 2018
LATEST NEWS • LONDON
Road closures around Westminster following gas leak
July 16, 2019
BREAKING • LEYTON
Leyton station closed due to Police incident
May 30, 2019
BREAKING • MITCHAM
Man arrested in connection with Mitcham stabbing
May 23, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
One way not to keep cool on the M25
May 8, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
Man jailed for life after Medway hospital arson attack
July 6, 2019
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS
Fake EE billing texts being sent out there a scam
June 20, 2018
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Exotic Pets Left to Die in Gosport Undergrowth
July 7, 2017
BREAKING • GILLINGHAM • KENT
Appeal for witnesses following armed robbery in Gillingham
February 16, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON • SOUTHALL
Mr Madan gave immigration advice and services he will be sentenced later
October 15, 2020
BREAKING
Greenhouse trashed by yobs in Herne Bay
February 15, 2019