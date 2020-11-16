BREAKING COVID19

A US-developed vaccine has been shown to be 94.5% effective at protecting people from COVID-19, according to interim results

November 16, 2020
Produced by Moderna, in collaboration with the US government’s “Operation Warp Speed”, the vaccine has also been shown to last for up to 30 days in household fridges and at room temperature for up to 12 hours. It also remains stable at -20C, equal to most household or medical freezers, for up to six months.

