A metal thief who caused thousands of pounds of damage after targeting a business in Paddock Wood has been jailed

Nathan Mahoney used an electric saw to strip copper piping from eight industrial refrigerators at an address in Eldon Way and when he was later caught by police was found with weapons in his vehicle. Mahoney, aged 39, broke into the site on 16 December 2019. The business reported further offences at the same location on 10 February 2020, when an air conditioning unit rendered useless after the first theft was also stolen.

On 22 May, officers pursued a flatbed truck, which had been seen driving dangerously in the Wrotham Heath area. Mahoney was at the wheel and after abandoning the vehicle in West Malling he attempted to run away but was caught. A search of the truck led to the seizure of weapons including a lock knife and a kitchen knife.

Mahoney, of Acorn Close, Five Oak Green, was arrested and remanded in custody. He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court to charges of criminal damage and theft (relating to the offences on 16 December) as well as dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving whilst disqualified. He denied two further counts of possessing a knife in a public place but was found guilty after a trial.

On Friday 13 November, Mahoney was sentenced to one year and ten months’ imprisonment. He was also disqualified from driving for a period of almost two years and will be required to take an extended driving test.

PC Kady Cartwright, of the Tunbridge Wells Community Policing Team, said: ‘Prolific offenders such as Mahoney are a real burden to local businesses and their actions often have a profound and lasting impact within the local communities where they commit crime. The cost of repairs and loss of stock resulting from the damage he caused was estimated to be more £33,000. Combatting crimes such as theft and burglary remains a high priority for Kent Police and I’d like to reassure residents that we have teams throughout the county, dedicated to identifying and arresting offenders like Mahoney.’