CCTV images have been released by detectives investigating a report a serious assault in Borough Green

At around 10pm on Saturday 7 November 2020, a man was in Maidstone Road near the junction with Griggs Way, where it is alleged he was assaulted by four men.

The victim, aged in his 30s, suffered facial injuries and bruising to his body.

Investigating officer, PC Jacob Chaplin, from Kent Police, said: ‘The victim had to go to the hospital for medical attention and I would urge anybody who saw the incident or who has information that may assist our investigation call the appeal line

‘We would also like to identify the two men pictured in the CCTV image, who we believe can assist with our enquiries. Anybody who thinks they recognise either of them is asked to contact us.’

Anyone with information can call the appeal line on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/200024/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form.