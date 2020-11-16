Police appealing for witnesses after a young family were the subject of racial abuse in Swindon

At approximately 2.30pm on Sunday 15 November, the parents and their children were walking along Queens Drive when a male on a bicycle rode past and verbally abused them before riding off.

He is described as white, of lean build, wearing a woolly hat, jeans and jacket.

The family were left shaken and very upset by the incident.

PC Connor Crespin said: “We’d like to speak to anyone who was in the area yesterday and may have heard or seen this incident or the male on the bicycle.

“We’d especially like to speak to two people who were nearby at the time and who we believe witnessed the whole event. If that is you – please come forward.”

If you can help with our enquiries in anyway, please contact us on 101 quoting crime reference number 54200113954. Alternatively, you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.