Drugs stash found after Tunbridge Wells stop

Twenty wraps of suspected class A drugs were found hidden in the gearbox housing of a car in Tunbridge Wells.

Officers in unmarked cars from the Proactive Targeting Team stopped a vehicle at around 2pm on Sunday 15 November 2020 in Dynvor Road. The vehicle was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act where officers found what is believed to be cocaine hidden in a compartment by the gear stick.

The drugs were seized along with three mobile phones and a small quantity of cannabis. The driver, a 29-year-old man from London, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. He has since been released on bail until 11 December 2020.

Detective Inspector Richard O’Toole said: ‘The misuse of drugs causes misery to people’s lives and we take a zero-tolerance approach to drug-related crime in Kent. We have officers from specialist teams who work continuously with neighbouring forces to target offenders and bring them to justice.

‘Criminals believe they can operate with impunity in some areas but we have officers out across the county making it very hard for them to sell their drugs.

‘We would continue to encourage anyone who suspects drug dealing is taking place in their community to contact Kent Police and provide us with information.’