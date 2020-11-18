A man has admitted to possession of heroin and crack-cocaine with intent to supply in Hackney

Jordan Samuel-Welsh, 24, of Thrasher Close, E8 appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 13 November and pled guilty to:

• Three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs

• Possession of class B drugs

• Possession of criminal property

At 8pm on Tuesday, 10 November officers from the Violent Crime Taskforce [VCTF] were on proactive patrol as part of Operation Sceptre when they noticed a suspected drug deal take place in a car park on Richardson Close, E8.

Both men were detained for a search, on one man, Samuel-Welsh, they found an old-style Nokia phone with texts relating to drug deals. Three rocks of suspected crack-cocaine were found discarded nearby them, believed to have come from Samuel-Welsh.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and at this point he started shouting hysterically at individuals he knew in the street. Officers believed this was in a bid to warn others at his home address so he could ensure evidence proving his criminality was removed. He was unsuccessful.

The other man was not arrested.

At the search of Samuel-Welsh’s home address, there was a large quantity of Class A drugs in his bedroom. This included a large rock of uncut crack cocaine as well as a large bag of heroin, as well as smaller rocks of crack. £470 in cash, scales and a flick-knife were also found. He was charged and remanded in custody.

Detective Inspector Sean Lyons from the Central East Gangs Taskforce said: “The evidence compiled by the Central East Gangs Taskforce team was so strong Samuel-Welch had no choice but to plead guilty to dealing class A drugs to vulnerable people.

“We know that drugs are linked to violence, Samuel-Welsh is involved with gangs and he is clearly a dangerous individual.

“This stop proves how valuable stop and search is, leading us to identify those who cause real harm and stop them from causing further destruction.

“Operation Sceptre was a week-long of intensified coordinated efforts to tackle knife crime and wider violence and this work will not stop.”

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on 19 November.

Community intelligence can be used to great effect to not only detect but also prevent crime, keep London safe and save young lives.

No detail you might have is too small – every bit of information helps towards the fight against knife crime in London.