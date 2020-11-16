John Aled Jones from Atherstone has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for downloading and distributing indecent images of children

On 29 September officers received intelligence that Jones had been distributing indecent images and went to his home address on 8 October to arrest him.

Officers seized Jones’ phone where they found 226 indecent images, many of them category A, the most serious type. They also found evidence he had distributed an indecent category A video and seven indecent photographs, including two category A.

Detective Constable Adam James from the Warwickshire Police Online Child Sexual Exploitation Team said: “The children in these images suffered from terrible abuse and Jones’ actions and the actions of all people who access indecent images of children create more demand for this sickening trade.

“As well as being given a significant prison sentence, Jones has also been ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life and was made subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

“I hope this outcome sends a message to other people who access indecent images of children and reassures the public we will do all we can to stop people like Jones from acting on their disgusting urges.”