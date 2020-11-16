UPDATE: Man named in Sheffield murder investigation

A 28-year-old man, who died following an incident in Sheffield yesterday (Sunday 15 November) has today been named as Kamran Khan.

Mr Khan was found outside a property at Club Garden Road, Sharrow, at around 2.15am with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

He has today been formally identified and his family is being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

A 30-year-old man arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder remains in custody for further questioning after magistrates granted a warrant of further detention at a court hearing held earlier today.

DI Scott Harrison, investigating, said: “I understand that incidents of this nature cause great concern for local residents. I would like to reassure people that this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider community.

“There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area today and throughout the week as investigations continue, which I hope will provide further reassurance to the public. Please do not hesitate to speak to one of our officers if you have any concerns.

“I would also like to thank the community for their support and cooperation with this investigation so far, and would urge anyone who has any information that could help with the investigation to contact us if they haven’t already.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 99 of 15 November 2020.

You can also give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.