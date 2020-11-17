The driver tragically died of his injuries at the scene following a collision in West Hagbourne

At approximately 9.15pm on Saturday (14/11), a black BMW 1 Series was involved in a collision which resulted in it overturning on Chilton Road in West Hagbourne.

The driver a 41-year-old man tragically died of his injuries at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, although formal identification has yet to take place.

Investigating officer PC Chris Weatherley of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Abingdon, said: “This is a single vehicle collision where, for an unknown reason, the car has left the road, before overturning and coming to rest in a field.

“I am appealing for anybody who witnessed this collision or who saw the vehicle before the collision to please get in touch with police.

“I am particularly looking to trace a man who assisted at the scene prior to the emergency services arriving. This man may have witnessed the collision and we need to speak to him.

“It’s possible that this witness may work for a security company and we believe he was driving from Chilton towards Didcot.

“At this stage, we believe that the BMW had travelled from the A34 and was travelling in the direction of Didcot.

“We are conducting an investigation into this collision, and I would also ask anybody who may have dash-cam footage, or witnessed the BMW driving in the area at around the time to please come forward.”

Anyone with information can make a report online or call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43200376767.