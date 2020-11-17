BREAKING SURREY Wormley

A283 Petworth Road at the junction with Lane End, Wormley is closed in both directions due to a serious collison

The road has been closed by officers from Surrey Police following a  serious van vs motorcycle collision.

If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage, please contact Police on 101  quoting reference 45200121825.

