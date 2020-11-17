BREAKING • SURREY • Wormley A283 Petworth Road at the junction with Lane End, Wormley is closed in both directions due to a serious collison November 17, 20201 Min Read Share This! FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp The road has been closed by officers from Surrey Police following a serious van vs motorcycle collision. If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage, please contact Police on 101 quoting reference 45200121825. 