Charlie Carter, 22, of Greenham Wood, Bracknell, was found guilty by unanimous verdict of Section 20 GBH on Friday (13/11).

It followed a five-day trial at Reading Crown Court, and Carter was then sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment.

On May 9, 2020, Carter forced entry to the back garden of the victim’s address in Appledore in Bracknell, and stabbed him in the side of his back with a piece of glass.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, sustained an injury to his back requiring hospital treatment but has since been discharged.

Carter was charged with the offence the next day, May 10.

Designated Investigator Helen Lord, of Loddon Valley police station, said: “This was a terrifying experience for the victim, which was an unprovoked attack on him in the back garden of his home, in front of his family.

“Charlie Carter’s actions caused the victim and his family considerable fear and distress. The victim had to attend hospital for treatment.





“Carter will now serve a prison sentence during which he can reflect on his actions.

“I would like to thank and pay tribute to the victim in this case, who assisted us with the investigation and showed bravery in giving evidence at court. I hope they can move on from this incident now that Carter is serving a prison sentence.

“Thames Valley Police will actively pursue offenders who commit violent offences within our communities.”