Littlehampton Coastguard station officer for over 10 years set to step a side

Richard Morris who has been Station Officer at Littlehampton Coastguard for over 10 years recently decided to stand down to focus more time on family and other projects.
Richard will be staying with the team as a Coastguard Rescue Officer.
In the past decade, Richard has led and guided the team through many changes, both locally and nationally, he has created a strong and professional rescue team for which we thank him.
The team would like to congratulate Doug on his appointment as Station Officer. Doug has been with the Littlehampton Team for over 12 years and with the support of Laurence is looking forward to leading the team in this exciting new chapter.
Alex Garrod, Senior Coastal Operations Officer for Sussex adds; “Station Officers carry considerable additional responsibility on what is already an extremely demanding position as a volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officer. I would like to thank Richard for his dedication, professionalism and leadership over the years. I am pleased he will continue to offer his considerable Search and Rescue expertise to the residents and visitors to Littlehampton and the Sussex Coast. I am confident the team will continue to go from strength to strength under the new leadership partnership from Doug and Laurence.”