A 16-year-old boy was injured ina hit and run road traffic collision in Oxford

At 2.21pm yesterday (15/11), the boy was riding a scooter in London Road at the junction with Wharton Road when he was in collision with a black BMW which did not stop at the scene.

The boy suffered minor injuries, which required hospital treatment, although he has since been discharged.

The BMW involved was being driven by a man with a female front-seat passenger, but there is no further description of the driver.

Investigating officer PC David Burleigh, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Abingdon, said: “I am appealing for anybody who was in the area of London Road yesterday and believe that they witnessed this incident to please get in touch with police.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anybody who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam footage of the collision to please check this and contact us if it has captured anything that can assist with the investigation.

“Thankfully, although the boy suffered grazes and soreness, his injuries were not serious and he was given the all-clear at the John Radcliffe Hospital.

“Anybody with any information should make a report online or call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43200377546.”