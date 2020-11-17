Officers fron Dorset police are renewing their public appeal as they continue to search for a missing man from Blandford

Enquiries are continuing in an attempt to locate Joseph Anthony Farrell, aged 42, with the last reported sighting of him now believed to be near to Asda in St Pauls Road in Bournemouth on the afternoon of Monday 9 November 2020.

Joseph is described as white, around five feet nine inches tall and of slim build with ginger hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit.

Detective Sergeant Ian Allen, of Dorset Police, said: “We believe Joseph still does not have access to medication he requires so we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries to try and find him and I would urge anyone with information as to his whereabouts, or who sees a man matching the description given, to please contact us immediately.

“I would also make a further plea to Joseph if you see this appeal to please make contact with us or your family as we just want to ensure that you are safe and well.”