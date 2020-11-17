Police have released an e-fit image following a burglary in Oxford.

At around half past midnight on Wednesday 8 July, a man entered a house on Bartlemas Road through the front door.

Once inside the house, the man went into a bedroom where the victim was sleeping and took a Rolex watch and an iPhone.

He was then disturbed by someone else in the house and ran out and in the direction of Morrell Avenue.

The offender is described as a skinny mixed-race man, approximately 5ft 11ins tall and aged in his late twenties or early thirties. He was wearing a hooded top and black, metal-rimmed glasses.

Investigating officer PC Donal McGuckin, based at Oxford police station, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim as someone was in their room, taking their items whilst they were asleep. I urge anyone who recognises the man depicted, or who has any information about this incident, to get in touch.

“You can contact us using the online form on our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200206015. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or on 0800 555 111.”