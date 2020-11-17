“Drugs ruin lives and are often associated with other crime including violence, burglary and theft.”

Police were responding to reports of a missing person on behalf of another force when they came found David Ture smoking cannabis inside a property in Cadwin Field, Cambridge on 1 May.

They searched the 19-year-old, of Bloomsbury Street, London, and found two mobile phones and a piece of paper containing a list of mobile phone numbers.

Officers also searched 18-year-old Alex Barros, of All Saints Terrace, Shrewsbury and found three mobile phones, cash and a meat cleaver in his rucksack. He was further searched at the station where he produced 15 wraps of heroin and 13 wraps of crack cocaine.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (13 November) after previously being found guilty of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, Ture was sentenced to three years and four months and Barros to three years.

Detective Constable Matt Smith said: “Tackling county lines is a priority for us and we’re committed to bringing dealers like Ture and Barros to justice and safeguarding the vulnerable people they prey on.