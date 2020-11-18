Police are appealing for help in locating a man wanted for a violent assault

Officers are looking to get in contact with Mohammed Hussain, 29, from Bedford, and it is believed he could also be in the Luton area.

He is described as Asian, slim, 5’7’’ and may have shaved his hair and beard.

We are asking for the public’s help in finding Hussain, and anyone who knows of his whereabouts, or who recognises the man pictured, is urged not to approach him, but to contact police.

You can contact police via Bedfordshire Police’s website or on 101 and quote Op Japan.

You can also submit information via independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.