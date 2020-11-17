Robbery pair jailed after knife pulled at One Stop

New footage shows how we pursued two armed robbers after they struck at a supermarket, as they began jail sentences today.

CCTV shows how Karl Jarvis marched up to tills at a One Stop branch brandishing a knife, while Duane Jackson stood guard with a screwdriver at the door.

Three staff were behind the tills at the time, and Jackson shouted: “Punch her in the face,” while Jarvis said: “Give me the money, I’m gonna punch her in the face.”

They fled with cash after hearing an alarm, making off in a stolen black Ford Fiesta, just after 10pm on 5 December last year.

A member of the public noted down the registration of the car as it sped away from the store, on Springfield Road, Sutton Coldfield.

Officers began searching for the car, and around three hours later spotted it on the Chester Road in Erdington.

It failed to stop and was pursued by Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) officers, speeding through red lights and eventually crashing into a wall.

Jackson, aged 29, of Ashcombe Gardens, Erdington, was arrested in the driver’s seat, while Jarvis was held nearby after a foot chase.

Jackson was charged with robbery and dangerous driving, while Jarvis , 30, of Severn Road, Walsall, was charged with robbery and possession of a knife.

At Birmingham Crown Court on 9 November, Jarvis was jailed for four years, while Jackson was jailed for three years and 10 months.

Det Sgt Tom Lyons, from Force CID, said: “This was an awful ordeal for the staff on duty in this shop, who all of a sudden were confronted with two armed men threatening them with violence.

“Thanks to great work by the member of the public who jotted down the registration of the getaway car and meant that we were able to start searching for the robbers straight away.