A man pleading guilty to a series of burglary offences in Somerset at Taunton Crown Court has been jailed

Joshua Heal, of Burtle, Bridgwater, was handed a 16 month prison sentence on Thursday, 12 November for his part in a dwelling burglary that took place in in Wells overnight on 14 / 15 July, while the elderly occupiers were asleep in the property.

The 21-year-old stole a handbag and car keys before stealing the victims’ car, which was subsequently burnt out.

Heal was also sentenced to a further eight weeks’ imprisonment for a non-dwelling burglary committed whilst on court bail, which took place at the Fondo Lounge, Street on 6 August.

Two further offences taken into consideration for sentencing were a dwelling house burglary and the theft of a motor vehicle, which both took place in Street in February.

Operation Remedy officer Jim Card, investigating, said: “A great deal of effort has gone into investigating these offences and bringing together evidence for trial, which has helped bring about justice for Heal’s vulnerable victims.”