A teenager who attacked a couple in Peterborough whilst being in possession of a samurai sword has been jailed

Dante Foster, 19, was arrested on 15 November last year following an incident in Ravensthorpe where a couple were injured.

The victims, a man and woman in their 20s, were out delivering a parcel in Willonholt near to Foster’s home, when he saw them across the street and became verbally aggressive.

Shouting ‘what are you looking at’, Foster was ignored by the couple who were unknown to him, and carried on walking.

While the woman made her delivery, Foster approached the man saying ‘I can end you both now’, lifting up his top to pull out a two-foot-long samurai-style sword.

Fearing he would be attacked, the victim grabbed hold of Foster by his arms to prevent himself from being hit with the weapon, however the pair grappled and the victim’s leg was slashed by the sword.

Hearing the commotion, the victim’s partner tried to intervene but was cut to her hand. The sword fell to the floor and she managed to throw it into nearby bushes before they fled the attack.

Both the couple and Foster separately called for an ambulance to treat lacerations all three of them received.

The ambulance service informed police of the incidents which were quickly linked and Foster was arrested. A search of the area was carried out, leading officers to find the sword.

Foster was charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent, assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, all of which he admitted in court.

DC Kevin Poole said: “There is absolutely no excuse for having such a dangerous weapon on you in a public place. Foster is clearly a concerning individual who believes it is okay to carry a weapon.

“His victims were completely innocent, going about their daily business when they were subjected to a terrifying attack which made them fear for their lives.”

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (10 November) where he was sentenced to nine months in prison at a Young Offender Institution. He was also sentenced to an additional 12 months in prison for a violent disorder he was involved in last year (2019).

A 42-year-old man was left with a six-inch slash to his arm as a result of a joint-enterprise knife attack on him in Bretton in April 2019.

Foster’s accomplices – Jordan Roberts (below left), Ulili Ramalho (below middle) and Umberto Femminilo (below right) – were sentenced in July to a total of 23-and-a-half years in prison for their parts in the attack