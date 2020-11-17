A man was stabbed after he heroically tried to disarm a knife-wielding attacker

Conor Bramley was brandishing a knife and slashed the man in the neck after he tried to disarm him.

The incident began when a group of women were having a disagreement in Main Road in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire, on 8 May.

Bramley waded into the argument brandishing a knife and was spotted by the victim, who went out into the street to tackle him to prevent him hurting anyone. The man was slashed in the back of the head in the struggle, causing a two-inch gash which required medical treatment.

The man’s son managed to wrestle the knife from Bramley, who then fled the scene leaving his victim bleeding in the road.

The victim and his son had been in their front garden in on Main Road, celebrating the 75th anniversary of VE Day with other members of their household, when the fight began in the street outside their house.

Bramley, of Victoria Road in Selston, Nottinghamshire, was caught by police after investigative enquiries.

The 21-year-old was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday (12 November) after pleading guilty to actual bodily Harm and possession of a bladed article at an earlier hearing. He received 16 months imprisonment.

The sentence comes towards the end of Operation Sceptre, a national week of action on knife crime.

Nottinghamshire Police has carried out a range of activity throughout the week including conducting weapons sweeps to look for hidden knives in parks and open spaces, providing virtual education schools for schools, targeted patrols, and engagement and awareness-raising using the metal-detecting knife arch.

Police Constable Mohson Hussain, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an incredibly brave act from a member of the public who spotted Bramley with the knife and selflessly intervened to protect others”.

“The presence of a knife can immediately escalate a situation when emotions are running high, which is why we work so hard to educate people on the dangers of carrying a weapon. A simple argument can turn into something much more serious because someone has a knife on them”.

“During this week of action for Operation Sceptre we have been focussing our efforts on getting as many knives off the streets and raising awareness on these issues as widely as we can. Although the week is drawing to a close we continue much of this work throughout the year”.

“This case could have been much worse without the swift action of the victim and is a timely reminder of the dangers of knife crime”.